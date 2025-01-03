Mumbai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 4, 2025: Warm Start At 22.99 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.86 °C on January 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 26.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 35% with a wind speed of 35 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:13 PM
Mumbai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.31 °C and a maximum of 25.92 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 5, 2025
| 25.86
| Scattered clouds
| January 6, 2025
| 25.83
| Overcast clouds
| January 7, 2025
| 24.99
| Sky is clear
| January 8, 2025
| 25.07
| Sky is clear
| January 9, 2025
| 26.11
| Sky is clear
| January 10, 2025
| 25.98
| Few clouds
| January 11, 2025
| 25.74
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.86 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Kolkata
| 19.06 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Chennai
| 24.84 °C
| Broken clouds
| Bengaluru
| 21.53 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 24.52 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 25.32 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 20.05 °C
| Few clouds
