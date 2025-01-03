Delhi Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 4, 2025: Warm Start At 10.05 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 22.55 °C on January 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 °C and 25.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 20% with a wind speed of 20 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:37 PM
Delhi AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, 2025, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.77 °C and a maximum of 25.44 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 31%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 5, 2025
| 22.55
| Sky is clear
| January 6, 2025
| 22.62
| Scattered clouds
| January 7, 2025
| 21.02
| Light rain
| January 8, 2025
| 20.95
| Sky is clear
| January 9, 2025
| 18.75
| Sky is clear
| January 10, 2025
| 19.97
| Few clouds
| January 11, 2025
| 20.63
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.86 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Kolkata
| 19.06 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Chennai
| 24.84 °C
| Broken clouds
| Bengaluru
| 21.53 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 24.52 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 25.32 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 20.05 °C
| Few clouds
| Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 3, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN03012025007365015876ID1109053703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.