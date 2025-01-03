Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 30: Allu Arjun's Movie Maintains Momentum After A Month, Earns This Much
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Worldwide Day 30: Allu Arjun's movie is a massive hit and its proof is the public worldwide watching the movie in theatres even after a month of its release. Allu Arjun's movie earnings stood at ₹1685 crore on Day 30 after its release, ie January 4, 2025, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
While the estimated data by Sacnilk suggests the movie earnings to be around ₹1685 crore, the movie makers have already declared Pushpa 2 The Rule to be the fastest Indian movie to cross ₹1700 crore mark.
Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 30
The sequel of Pushpa The Rise has earned an estimated ₹1685 crore till Friday, January 3. According to Mythri Movie Makers' post on January 2, Pushpa THe Rule has earned ₹1799 crore in 29 days.
“Pushpa2TheRule is RULING THE INDIAN BOX OFFICE with its record breaking run. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER GROSSES 1799 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 4 weeks,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.
