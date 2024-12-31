Denver Mattress Brings Comfort And Quality To Garden City With New Store Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To commemorate this exciting new addition, Denver Mattress is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration which will run from December 30th, 2024 – March 2nd, 2025. During this special event, the store will be offering exclusive discounts on a variety of their most popular mattresses.

"We're excited to bring the Denver Mattress experience to Garden City," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress. "Our new store not only expands our presence in Kansas but also provides the local community with access to premium, factory-direct mattresses at unbeatable prices. We're looking forward to getting to know our new neighbors."

The new Denver Mattress store features a modern, sleek design that reflects the company's dedication to innovation and customer comfort. The spacious showroom offers an extensive selection of mattresses, allowing customers to experience firsthand the superior quality and comfort that Denver Mattress is known for.

The Garden City location showcases Denver Mattress's full range of products, including their popular Doctor's Choice line, as well as mattresses and memory foam options from top brands like Sealy, Stearns & Foster, TEMPUR Pedic, and Purple. Knowledgeable sleep experts will be on hand to guide customers through the selection process, ensuring each visitor can find the perfect mattress for their unique sleep needs.

The new store will operate Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., providing convenient shopping hours for the community.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By maintaining a single factory, Denver Mattress ensures high-quality control standards and delivers a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress: the easiest way to get the right mattress®.

