Arbitrum Foundation Announces Collaboration With OKX Wallet To Streamline Dapp Accessibility

This move enables seamless access to the Arbitrum ecosystem through OKX Wallet while expanding developer resources and user engagement opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation announces its collaboration with OKX Wallet to streamline development processes in the Arbitrum ecosystem. OKX Wallet, a decentralized multi-chain wallet solution, will help further enhance innovation and user experience within the Arbitrum by offering seamless access to its platforms and dApps.

As part of this initiative, OKX Wallet will launch an Arbitrum Ecosystem Hub, serving as a one-stop gateway for users to explore, learn, and earn. Users will gain access to exclusive earning campaigns, giveaways, NFT drops, and interactive community engagement opportunities. The initiative includes flagship events and joint marketing activities designed to enhance visibility and foster stronger developer and user engagement on a global scale.

Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at The Arbitrum Foundation, commented: "This joint effort with OKX, centered around their Wallet technology, opens exciting new possibilities for the Arbitrum community. With access to over 1,000 dApp protocols, OKX Wallet enables Arbitrum users to seamlessly interact with their favorite Arbitrum applications alongside other Web3 platforms, creating a more accessible ecosystem for DeFi, NFT, and gaming experiences."

The collaboration will elevate the developer experience within the Arbitrum landscape, providing creators with access to OKX Wallet's comprehensive suite of APIs, including DEX, NFT, and DeFi functionalities, technical assistance, detailed documentation, integration guidance, and go-to-market growth support for high-potential projects.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a customizable, interoperable set of solutions designed to bring businesses and people onchain. Its flagship blockchain, Arbitrum One, dominates L2 TVL with deep liquidity and streamlined deployment capabilities, powering dApp innovation across DeFi, DePIN, gaming, and other verticals. Additional technologies like Orbit, which enables the development of customizable, interconnected chains leveraging the Arbitrum ecosystem, and Stylus, supporting Rust and C++, push Arbitrum to the forefront of pioneering innovation in blockchain development.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful. Starting as a crypto exchange that has grown to become one of the largest platforms globally, OKX has developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps). The company offers a comprehensive suite of products including the OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, and OKX Chain, serving both retail users and institutions worldwide. To learn more about OKX, visit: .

