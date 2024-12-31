Diljit-AP Dhillon To Badshah And Honey Singh: Celeb Social Media Brawl Of 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) From Instagram to Twitter, to YouTube, social has become a very significant part of our lives, and is no different. Celebrities use these platforms to engage with their fans and create buzz regarding their forthcoming projects. However, as is well known, every coin has two sides, and similar is the case with social media. While people use it to keep themselves up to date with the latest B-town buzz, at times they also get to witness massive arguments between their beloved stars. As 2024 comes to a close, let's revisit the most explosive social media feuds of the year.

Diljit-AP Dhillon

Two of the biggest names from the Punjabi music industry, Diljit and AP Dhillon were recently seen pointing fingers at each other. It all started when the Jatt & Juliet actor spoke highly of his contemporaries AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla during one of his concerts. He emphasized on the importance of unity among Punjabi artists. Reacting to this, AP Dhillion claimed that he had been blocked by Diljit during his concert. This statement left the fans dumbstruck.

Anupam Kher-Hansal Mehta

Aside from being one of the most celebrated actors Anupam Kher is also known for speaking his mind. He recently got into a tiff with acclaimed director Hansal Mehta and the reason is the 2019 biopic, The Accidental Prime Minister. The Aligarh maker was seen supporting journalist Vir Sanghvi's tweet in which he called The Accidental Prime Minister one of the worst Hindi movies.

Reacting to the claim, the actor took to X and wrote, "The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi's comment is so messed up and full of double standards! Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it. Not like #HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from certain section of people. Common Hansal!! Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together!".

Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have recently been creating headlines for all the wrong reasons. If the speculations are to be believed the beloved couple is headed for a split after the birth of their daughter Ekleen. The reality star raised a lot of eyebrows when he stated in one of his vlogs that Yuvika failed to inform him regarding the delivery date of their firstborn. Since then these two have been at loggerheads, putting allegations on one another. Most recently, Yuvika took to her Instagram story and shared a cryptic post that read, "If you get something, it is soil; if you lose something, it is gold".

Divya Khosla-Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are one of the most celebrated actor-director duo in Bollywood and are often seen coming in each other's support. Alia's last release was Jigra, produced by KJo. Divya Khosla rubbed a few feathers when she accused Alia of buying her film tickets to manipulate box office numbers, leading to a massive war of words. However, Divya did not stop there and further claimed that Jigra is a copy of her film Savi. Karan Johar shared a few cryptic posts following Divya's allegations.

Arshad Warsi-Prabhas

While Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the South, Arshad Warsi has delivered some noteworthy performances in Bollywood. These two actors ignited a social media debate among the fans after Warsi stated that the Baahubali star looked like a jokar. Talking about Kalki 2898 AD, he was quoted saying during an interview, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there." Later on, many South stars such as Nani and Sudheer Babu came to Prabhas' defense. Addressing a press conference, Nani said,“The person that you're referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.

Badshah and Honey Singh

Rappers Honey Singh and Badshah have been in a long-standing feud for almost a decade now. While Honey Singh has kept his silence on the matter for a long time, he recently called out Badshah for mocking his illness stating“He is one of those who spits and then licks it back; just watch, he'll flip again. I don't consider people like that to be anything.” For the unversed, Honey Singh revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder which led to his disappearance from the music industry.

Nayanthara-Dhanush

Last but not least, two of the biggest names from the South Nayanthara and Dhanush were seen disputing over a three-second clip from their 2015 drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Dhanush served a 10 crore legal notice to Nayanthara after she included the clip in her Netflix documentary, alleging unauthorized use.