Panama To Build Maximum Security Prison

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) President José Raúl Mulino announced on Thursday, January 2, that a maximum security prison will be built for criminals accused of serious crimes.

The president's statements were made in the legislature during his first address to the country.

“In terms of security, we will move forward with the of a maximum security prison, so that serious crimes such as drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping and human trafficking can be housed there,” said Mulino.

The president explained that“it will be a stronger, stricter system without the privileges that crime has today. Human rights are for everyone, but mainly for the victims, who are the majority.”

