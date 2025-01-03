Social Media Abuzz With Memes After Blinkit Launches 10-Min Ambulance: 'Please Tie Up With Income Tax Department For...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blinkit is receiving praise for its recently launched 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurugram as a pilot project. While many are hailing the quick commerce giant for the initiative, several social users shared memes related to the service.

Blinkit 10-minute ambulance services

According to a company statement, Blinkit users in Gurugram can avail of the services by seeing the option to call an ambulance on the Blinkit app .

"These ambulances will be stocked with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (automated external defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. They will also be equipped with a scoop stretcher and a wheelchair to safely transport those in need," it said.

Each vehicle will be manned by a paramedic, a duty assistant, and a trained driver. The service will soon be expanded to more areas.

Social media reaction to Blinkit 10-minute ambulance service

Several social media users hailed the initiative, whereas many others quickly shared quirky and hilarious reactions.

“Blinkit Launches Ambulance service in 10 minutes-a much-needed step. The average time for ambulances in India is 25-30 minutes. The first 5 ambulances in Gurugram are starting today. Blinkit, please tip up with the Income Tax department for 10 minutes of income tax refunds also,” shared an X user in his post.

Another social media user praised the initiative and said,“Exactly, what Blinkit is doing is commendable, but we should also ask why the government isn't able to provide a basic, reliable ambulance service across India.”

“Blinkit just launched ambulance service Can't wait for them to launch fire brigade service also as soon as Ola scooters get listed on the app [sic]”

“What a genius move by Zomato's Blinkit! First, they deliver junk food and chips, and sooner or later, you'll need hospitalization-hence the ambulance! [sic]”