Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show Set To Premiere On January 15 With Celebrity Guests, Cooking And Gardening Tips

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's released the first trailer of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' which gave audiences a look at what to expect from the lifestyle show.

The trailer shows Meghan relaxed and smiling, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry makes an appearance where he hugs Markle, and other celebrity guests hinted at include Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

'With Love, Meghan'

The eight-part show with streaming giant Netflix will launch on January 15 and will show Markle hosts friends and guests at her California home, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.



It has been announced a day after she returned to Instagram for the first time since 2020, where Meghan wrote on Thursday:“I have been so excited to share this with you!“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.“Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”



A promotional synopsis of the show says:“This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”



Multimillion Dollar Netflix Deal

Actresses Mindy Kaling and former Suits star Abigail Spencer, plus chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters are among the guests who appear on the 33-minute shows. Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions helped to make the series and she also gets a credit as one of its executive producers.