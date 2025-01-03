California: Small Plane Crashes Into Roof Of Manufacturing Unit 2 Minutes After Take-Off 2 Dead, 18 Injured Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A small plane crashed into the roof of a large furniture facility in Southern California on Thursday. Two people have died and 18 others were in the crash, according to police.

Fullerton spokesperson Kristy Wells said the identities of the deceased and whether they were on the plane or in the building remain unknown.

Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said.

How the plane crashed:

The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located just six miles (10 kilometers) from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Security camera footage from Rucci Forged, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows the plane was tilted on its side as it dove into the building, causing a fiery explosion and black plume of smoke.

Watch here:





Wells said,“Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses.”

Chris Villalobos, an airport worker, visited the warehouse after hearing about a nearby plane crash. He said the aircraft owner was a regular at the airport and often flew from there.

“He has a hangar here and everything,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos said that after taking off, the pilot told air traffic control he was going to turn around to make an emergency landing, but it was unclear what the issue with the plane was.

The building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door, and there appeared to be sewing machines and textile stock inside.

Another four-seat plane crashed into a tree a half-mile from the airport last November while making an emergency landing right after takeoff, the Orange County Register reported. Both people on board suffered moderate injuries.

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people some 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.