PM Modi's Diamond Gift To Jill Biden Tops US First Family's Gift List For 2023. And The Cost Was...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi 's over ₹17 lakh worth diamond gift to United States First Lady Jill Biden in 2023 has topped the list of most expensive gift to the first family in that year, according to an AP report.

US President Joe Biden and his family were given tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, and the single-most expensive one was the more than ₹17 lakh ($20,000) 7.5-carat diamond from Indian PM Modi, it said.

As per an annual accounting published by the US State Department on January 2, Jill Biden also received a $14,063 brooch from the Ukrainian ambassador to the US; and a bracelet, brooch and photograph album worth $4,510 from the president and first lady of Egypt.

Further, the US president received a number of pricey gifts, including a commemorative photo album valued at $7,100 from South Korea's recently impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol , a $3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from the Mongolian prime minister, a $3,300 silver bowl from the sultan of Brunei, a $3,160 sterling silver tray from the president of Israel, and a collage worth $2,400 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What Happens to The Gifts?

The ₹17 lakh diamond has been retained for official use in the White House East Wing, the State Department document showed, while the other gifts were sent to the archives. The first lady's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the diamond's use, the AP report said.