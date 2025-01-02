Recent Depression Improves Rainfall Rates By Up To 25% - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Raed Al Khattab on Wednesday said that cumulative rainfall during the recent weather depression, which affected the Kingdom in the first quarter of“marbaniyeh” improved by rates ranging from 1 to 25 per cent of the annual seasonal average nationwide.

Marbaniyeh is the local name given to the 40 coldest days of winter.

Khattab noted that the rainfall during the depression was concentrated in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom, while some southwestern and parts of eastern regions also experienced rainfall, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The weather station in Salt, Balqa Governorate, recorded the highest rainfall during the first quarter of this winter, with 98 millimetres (mm), achieving 25 per cent of its annual seasonal average.

It was followed by the station in Baqoura, Northern Jordan Valley, Irbid Governorate, which recorded 97.5mm, amounting to 19 per cent of its average.

The station in Irbid came third with 86.5mm of rainfall, equivalent to 20 per cent of its annual average.

Despite the cumulative rainfall recorded during the first quarter of marbaniyeh, Khattab mentioned that the season remains below the general averages for this time of year, except for the central Jordan Valley, which has achieved 43 per cent of its annual seasonal average.