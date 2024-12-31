Samsung Electronics Innovative AI Technology Brings New Experiences To Arabs Got Talent Season 7

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Season 7 of Arabs Got Talent, the region’s most popular and highly rated talent show on MBC. By integrating its innovative technology, Samsung has enhanced the experience for judges, contestants, and viewers alike. The AI tech integration was an experience first of its kind, from advanced devices supporting performances to AI-powered features simplifying interactions for contestants.



As part of the partnership, Samsung holds the iconic ‘Golden Buzzer,’ a defining feature of the competition that adds excitement and visibility for those advancing directly to the semi-finals. This initiative creates impactful #GalaxyMoments, showcasing Samsung’s commitment to supporting creativity and talent on a broad stage. Winners will receive the exclusive Galaxy Moment Box, featuring the Galaxy Z Flip6, Buds 3, and Watch 7, allowing them to experience the full Galaxy Ecosystem.



Omar Saheb, Regional VP of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, commented, “This collaboration with Arabs Got Talent represents one of our most creative partnerships in the region, showing Samsung’s leadership in home entertainment and innovative technology. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge tech with the excitement of a beloved talent show, we’re delivering an enriched experience for audiences. The addition of elements like the Golden Buzzer further elevates this partnership, making it truly memorable for viewers and contestants.”



Samsung introduced the Galaxy AI SmartThings Lounge, a dynamic backstage retreat for contestants, showcasing the interconnected SmartThings ecosystem. The lounge includes zones for heart rate monitoring, meditation, and sleep tracking using the Galaxy Watch, as well as interactive photography areas featuring Nightography mode, a Flex Selfie Booth, and an interactive mobile gaming station.



For live audiences and viewers at home, Samsung TVs, including the Neo QLED 8K, offered breath-taking visuals where fans also had the chance to join the excitement by engaging with #GalaxyMoment on social media. The show host, Raya Abi Rached utilized the Galaxy Z Flip6's FlexCam to capture special moments with Golden Buzzer winners, showcasing Galaxy’s epic victory selfie. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Series also helped monitor contestants’ heart rates live, offering viewers a unique, real-time glimpse into the intensity of each performance.



Apart from contestants, viewers, and host, this season the judges also benefited from Samsung’s best-in-class devices and innovative features, allowing them to judge differently this season. Judges got to experience the Galaxy Z Fold6’s efficient note-taking during performances, supported by Galaxy AI-powered real-time translation, which allows them to understand participants performing in various languages.



This collaboration represents one of Samsung’s largest MENA sponsorships, blending entertainment with cutting-edge AI technology. Samsung’s partnership with Arabs Got Talent highlights its commitment to creating memorable, tech-powered experiences that connect with fans across the Arab world.



