The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Announces its Services Schedule during the New Year Holiday (2025)

Customer’s Happiness Centres

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, and working will resume on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. However, customers may continue to apply for the services online using Abu Dhabi Mobility website: , Darbi, Darb websites and apps, as well as through “TAMM” platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.



MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, and will resume at 8:00 AM on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

Abu Dhabi Mobility calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviours that would hinder traffic flow. It also urges drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.



Darb Toll Gate System

Abu Dhabi Mobility has also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday, on Wednesday, January 1st 2025. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025, during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).



Public Bus Services

As for public bus services and schedule in the emirate of Abu Dhabi over the holiday, Abu Dhabi Mobility stated that the bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, while conducting additional regional and intercity trips.

To view the service timings of public buses services, please visit Abu Dhabi Mobility’s website or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services



Driver and Vehicle Licensing services will be available during the holiday at several centres according to the following schedule:

Light Vehicle Inspection Stations

Centre Location Working Hours

Light Vehicle Inspection Stations Al Salama Building (Abu Dhabi) 24 hours

Al Salama Falaj Hazza (Al Ain)

Motor World (Al Shamkha) From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra)

Heavy Vehicle Inspection Stations / Aman

Centre Location Working Hours

Heavy Vehicle Inspection Stations Musaffah Aman (Abu Dhabi) From 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Mazyad Aman (Al Ain)

Bida Zayed Aman (Al Dhafra) From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tarish and Insurance Offices

Centre Location Working Hours

Tarish Offices Al Salama Building (Abu Dhabi) From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Motor World (Al Shamkha)

Falaj Hazza Centre (Al Ain)

Insurance Offices Al Salama Building (Abu Dhabi)

Motor World (Al Shamkha)

Emirates Plate Advertising & Signage

Centre Location Working Hours

Plate Manufacturing Offices Al Salama Building (Abu Dhabi) From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Motor World (Al Shamkha)

Falaj Hazza (Al Ain)

Industrial Zone Factory (Al Ain)

Bida Zayed Factory







