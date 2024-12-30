OSCE Troika Calls On Russia To Withdraw Troops From Ukraine, Including Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The OSCE Troika, consisting of the present, previous, and succeeding chairmanships of the organization - Malta, North Macedonia, and Finland - has called on Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.

As reported by Ukrinform, the statement was published on the organization's website .

“We condemn Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. We call on Russia to cease its aggression and demand the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russia's and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol,” the document states.

The Troika members condemned“all actions aimed at inflicting death, devastation, and trauma on civilians, including attacks on critical infrastructure and other civilian targets.” They also expressed deep concern about reports of conflict-related sexual violence and about the wellbeing of Ukrainian children who are victims of forcible transfer and deportation and re-education.

The present, previous, and succeeding chairmanships urged the Russian Federation“to release all persons illegally detained in the context of the war against Ukraine,” including the immediate release of three OSCE staff members - Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov.

The statement also condemned executions, torture, and other inhumane treatment against Ukrainian Prisoners of War by the Russian Armed Forces.

The Troika called on Belarus to stop enabling Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed deep concern about the recent deployment of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Russia and the escalation it represents.

At the same time, the Troika members reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,“based on full respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

“We underline that the immediate cessation of attacks is imperative to creating conditions for a just and durable resolution to this war. We reaffirm our support for all diplomatic efforts, including the Peace Formula presented by President Zelensky, aimed at achieving and implementing a peaceful settlement that is fully compliant with the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. All such efforts and talks must be underpinned by the pursuit of justice for Ukraine and accountability for crimes committed,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, OSCE chairmanship rotates annually. Finland will take over the chairmanship from Malta on January 1, 2025, with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen serving as the Acting Chairperson of the OSCE.