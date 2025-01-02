MP: BJP Panel Begins Meeting With Candidates For 'Zila Adhyaksh' Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 3 (IANS) A panel of senior BJP leaders comprising the party's joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash and in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Mahendra Singh, on Thursday held a meeting with the probable candidate selected for the post of district president of the party.

The BJP panel also including state BJP President V. D. Sharma and state general secretary (organisation) Hiranand Sharma, conducted one-to-one interaction with the nominees at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

The BJP's meeting process is likely to continue on Friday as the candidates selected for the post of district head of its organisation from several districts were yet to attend the meeting.

Once the meeting process is concluded, the BJP panel is likely to make a consensus on one final name from each district.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and some other senior ministers are also likely to attend the meeting to make a consensus.

Subsequently, the list will be put before the BJP's central leadership for its final approval.

New district presidents are likely to be appointed by the end of the first two weeks of the New Year.

The state unit of BJP, led by Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma, following several rounds of meetings over the last four weeks, has prepared a list of three to four names for the 'zila adhyaksh' (district head) post.

A total of 60 zila adhyaksh will be appointed in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, after winning the Assembly election in November 2023 and all 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has begun restructuring its organisation from the grassroots level to the district and state level.

During the ongoing organisational restructuring to strengthen its grassroots cadre, the BJP has completed the elections for its muti-layer 'Booth' and 'Mandal' committees.

A 12-member booth committee comprises one president and 11 members.

The election process was needed mostly for selecting committees' presidents.

The 11 other members include 'WhatsApp Pramukh', 'Labharthi Pramukh', a secretary, 'Maan Ki Baat Pramukh', and a booth-level agent.

The 'Labharthi Pramukh' will be tasked to find out beneficiaries of schemes of Centre and state governments and will report to the 'WhatsApp Pramukh' at the booth level, who in turn communicates real-time feedback from the grassroots to the state party headquarters.

The 'WhatsApp Pramukh' is responsible for gathering daily feedback from other Pramukhs and relaying this information to the state party headquarters, in addition to planning and executing various organisational programmes.