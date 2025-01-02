Top 6 OTT Releases To Stream This Week: From Wicked, A Real Pain To Wallace & Gromit

(MENAFN- Live Mint)
OTT releases in the first week of January are a handful but offer an enticing treat for cinema enthusiasts. From fantasy flick 'Wicked' to Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, Mint bring compiled list of top 6 releases which are Premium video on Demand.
Wicked
OTT release date: January 3
OTT platform: Amazon Prime
Fantasy flick 'Wicked' is set to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime in the US from January 3, while Wicked's OTT release date in India will be announced soon. The big-screen adaptation of the juggernaut Broadway musical, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera as a pair of witches in the magical land of Oz.
A Real Pain
OTT release date: December 31, 2024
OTT platform: Prime Video, AppleTV and VUDU
Jessie Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin starrer comedy drama A Real Pain, debuted on digital platform on December 31, following release on the big screen on November 1. The logline for Eisenberg directorial states,"Mismatched cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history."
Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
OTT release date: January 1
OTT platform: Netflix
Chris Smith directorial movie, based on tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, describes how he goes on a mission to extend his life. The movie uncovers the secrets to extend life longer than any human in recorded history. The film with controversial ambition to outlive shows"Johnson's grueling daily routine, home life, medical procedures, and friends and family."
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
OTT release date: January 1
OTT platform: Netflix
'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' feature film will premiere internationally on OTT platform Netflix on January 1 after making its debut in UK. Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay and Lauren Patel starrer movie currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Front Room
OTT release date: January 4
OTT platform: Max
The psychological horror 'The Front Room' which will be available for streaming on OTT platform Max has some comedy elements to set it apart from its contemporaries. Belinda (Brandy Norwood), who is a pregnant woman who is struggling with internal and external stresses, gets a major shock of her life after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) unexpectedly moved in to live with her.
Mother's Instinct
OTT release date: Streaming on OTT
OTT platform: Hulu
Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain starrer psychological thriller“Mother's Instinct” is streaming on OTT platform Hulu. The narrative revolves around Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), who are neighbourhoods and best friends with young boys of the same age.
