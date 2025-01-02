From Stree 3 To Ayushman Khurana Starrer Thama - Maddock Films Announces Release Dates Of 8 Upcoming Movies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The year 2024 has already witnessed massive blockbusters such as Pushpa 2: The Rise and Stree doing roaring business at the Box Office. And more movies are lined up for the new year.

Maddock Films, helmed by Dinesh Vijan, recently announced the sequels to its blockbuster projects and their release dates. In addition to Stree 3 and Bhediya 2, the production house's upcoming movies include Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama, Shakti Shalini, and Chamunda.

“Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse 8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams!” read Maddock Films' latest X post.

Movies in 2025 to keep an eye on

Here are the release dates for all the movies Maddock Films would be releasing in 2025:

Thama : October 20, 2025 (Diwali)

Shakti Shalini : December 31, 2025

Bhediya 2: August 14, 2026

Chamunda : December 4, 2026

Stree 3 : August 13, 2027

Mahamunjya : December 24, 2027

In 2028, audiences will get to see two horror-comedy films of the same franchise called Mahayudh. Here are the release dates for the two films:

Pehla Mahayudh : August 11, 2028

Doosara Mahayudh : Diwali, October 18, 2028

'Deep connection makes it meaningful'

“Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage,” Dinesh Vijan said while announcing the release dates of eight films.

The Maddock Horror Universe visionary further added that it was the“deep connection” that audiences found, which made the“stories not just relatable, but also meaningful”. Dinesh Vijan further added that Maddock Films was“setting the stage for something even bigger: "a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before.”

“We can't wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started!” said Dinesh Vijan.