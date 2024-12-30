Process Of Receiving Officer Ranks For Soldiers, Sergeants With Combat Experience Simplified Zelensky
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a simplified procedure for soldiers and sergeants with combat experience to obtain officer ranks.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this update in his evening video address .
"Today, an important decision was made to help our army become more modern and to apply the experience gained in defense operations during this war. We have simplified the process for soldiers and sergeants with combat experience to receive officer ranks," the President stated.
He emphasized that this initiative serves as a proper mechanism for social advancement within the army.
As reported by Ukrinform, earlier today, Zelensky appointed Olha Reshetylova (Kobylinska) as a Commissioner for the protection of the rights of our warriors and their families.
