Process Of Receiving Officer Ranks For Soldiers, Sergeants With Combat Experience Simplified Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a simplified procedure for and sergeants with combat experience to obtain officer ranks.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this update in his evening address .

"Today, an important decision was made to help our become more modern and to apply the experience gained in defense operations during this war. We have simplified the process for soldiers and sergeants with combat experience to receive officer ranks," the President stated.

He emphasized that this initiative serves as a proper mechanism for social advancement within the army.

