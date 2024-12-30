War Update: 153 Clashes On Front Line, AFU Eliminate 190 Invaders In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 30, a total of 153 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders at the front, with the hottest situation in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Lyman, and Vremivka sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , sharing operational information at 22:00 on December 30, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, there have been 153 combat clashes. The hottest situation today is in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Lyman, and Vremivka sectors. Today, the enemy launched one missile strike on the Ukrainian territory (using one missile), and deployed 674 kamikaze drones. They conducted more than 3,200 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and populated areas," the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk and Lyptsi. According to preliminary estimates, the Ukrainian forces neutralized 43 invaders, destroyed a tank, artillery system, anti-tank weapon, three vehicles, 18 UAVs, and two enemy communication devices, and also significantly damaged an artillery system and two vehicles.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians attempted to advance 16 times toward the Ukrainian positions near Holubivka, Stepanova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove. Currently, six clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the invaders attacked 19 times in the areas of Kopanky, Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Ivanivka, and Terniv. Six clashes are still ongoing, while others were stopped by the Ukrainian forces.

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces attempted to breach the Ukrainian defense one time during the day near Bilohorivka but were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy activity resulted in ten combat clashes near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Russians attempted to push the Ukrainian units from their positions near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, where Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three attacks. Eight clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense 39 times in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have received a firm rebuff 31 times from the Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Vovkove, Novoolenivka, and Novoielyzavetivka. Eight attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses. According to preliminary information, today the Ukrainian forces neutralized 452 invaders in this sector, 190 of them irreversibly. One combat armored vehicle, two vehicles, an automatic grenade launcher, five communication devices, and two electronic warfare systems were destroyed, and one vehicle was damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Shevchenko, and Kurakhove. So far, the Ukrainian forces have repelled 13 attacks, while five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near Yantarne, Uspenivka, Vremivka, and toward Kostiantynopil and Novosilka -11 attacks were repelled, and five are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attempted to break through toward Novoandriivka twice but suffered losses and retreated.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operations in Russia's Kursk region , where the Ukrainian defenders have repelled 17 attacks by invaders.

"Today, for effective and professional combat work, we should commend the soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Azov Brigade, the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General Mark Bezruchko, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 77th Separate Airborne Dnipro Brigade, who effectively destroy the enemy and inflict irreparable losses in manpower and equipment," the General Staff of the AFU summed up.