Obliteration Of Health Care System N. Gaza Puts Civilians At Grave Risk

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday that repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the care system in northern Gaza putting civilians at an unacceptably grave risk of going without lifesaving care.

In a statement issued from Geneva the ICRC reiterates its urgent call for the respect and the protection of medical facilities in line with international humanitarian law stressing that protection is a obligation and a moral imperative to preserve human life.

The ICRC reported that Kamal Adwan hospital and Indonesian hospitals are now completely inoperable making Al-Awda Hospital absorbing more pressure as one of the few functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza.

ICRC stated that for months medical facilities in Gaza have struggled to provide care for patients as ongoing hostilities have damaged hospitals and endangered or harmed staff, patients, and civilians.

ICRC stated also that the increasingly dangerous situation comes in addition to more than a year of insufficient provision of medical equipment and supplies fuel food and specialized healthcare capacities.

The ICRC confirmed its commitment to supporting healthcare services including ensuring the protection of the medical responders and civilian access to health care, as well as facilitating movements of medical personnel and equipment. (end)

imk







MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109043168