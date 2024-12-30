The Real Good Food Company Announces Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the“Company”), a leading and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 12-to-1 reverse stock split (the“reverse stock split”), of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001, and Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 (together, the“Common Stock”), effective at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on January 3, 2025 (the“Effective Time”). Beginning on January 6, 2025, at the commencement of trading, the Class A common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders on December 20, 2024, and is being implemented for the purpose of regaining compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Class A common stock will continue to trade under the existing ticker symbol“RGF,” with the new CUSIP 75601G 307. As of the Effective Time, every 12 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Stock will be combined and reclassified into one share of Common Stock. The reverse stock split will affect all holders of Common Stock uniformly and each stockholder will hold the same percentage of Common Stock outstanding immediately following the reverse stock split as that stockholder held immediately prior to the reverse stock split, except for adjustments to round up to the nearest whole share.

No stockholder will hold fractional shares of Common Stock following the reverse stock split. Rather, any fractional shares of Common Stock that would have resulted from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The Company's transfer agent, Equinity Trust Company LLC, will serve as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Registered stockholders holding pre-reverse stock split shares of Common Stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-reverse stock split shares of Common Stock. Those stockholders who hold their shares of Common Stock in brokerage accounts or in“street name” will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to each broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (Nasdaq: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company's mission is to provide“Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

