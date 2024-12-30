Booxkeeping Extends Lifeline To Franchises And Small Businesses In The United States Displaced By Bench's Sudden Closure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bookkeeping redefined

BooXkeeping offers stability and support to those businesses left stranded without notice by bookkeeping and accounting provider

- Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeepingLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BooXkeeping , the leading bookkeeping franchise, is prepared to assist small businesses and franchise clients affected by the recent closure of Bench . With Bench ceasing operations, thousands of franchisees, franchisors and small businesses are suddenly without critical bookkeeping, compliance, and financial support. BooXkeeping is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for these businesses and helping them maintain their immediate and long-term financial stability.“We understand this is a challenging time. To have your bookkeeping support suddenly vanish like this is incredibly disruptive and stressful, and we truly empathize with what these small business and franchise owners are going through right now," said Max Emma , founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. "We want to assure them that BooXkeeping is here to provide reliable and professional bookkeeping services. Our team is ready to step in and help businesses navigate this unexpected disruption. Unlike Bench and others, we're not beholden to any outside influences. Our only focus is to provide quality bookkeeping services to our clients and help them succeed."BooXkeeping offers a comprehensive suite of bookkeeping services, including:Accurate and timely bookkeepingDedicated account managersCloud-based technologySeamless integrationFranchise expertiseBooXkeeping has been providing exceptional bookkeeping services to businesses of all sizes for over 15 years. As a trusted partner to entrepreneurs and franchises alike, BooXkeeping understands the challenges today's businesses face and offers a wide range of resources to help them succeed. This includes personalized support and guidance, access to a secure client portal for easy collaboration and document sharing, and integration with popular payroll providers like Gusto, ADP, and Paychex. BooXkeeping is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and efficient bookkeeping solutions that empower small businesses and franchises to focus on what they do best. BooXkeeping is a national partner of Intuit and XERO, providing significant discounts on both QuickBooks Online and XERO Accounting Software.BooXkeeping has franchised locations in the following areas in the United States:Charlotte, North CarolinaDenver, ColoradoFrisco, TexasLas Vegas, NevadaMiami, FloridaNorthwest IndianaOrlando, FloridaPolk County, FloridaRio Grande Valley, TexasContra Costa County, CaliforniaSan Diego, CaliforniaIn addition to its franchised locations, BooXkeeping's corporate office is equipped to support any of the 12,000 displaced Bench clients across any market in the U.S. To support these former Bench clients immediately, BooXkeeping will waive its customary set-up fees, and in some instances, can provide access to online accounting software at no charge. Businesses seeking immediate bookkeeping support can contact BooXkeeping by visiting booxkeeping.ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand's journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 11 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: .

