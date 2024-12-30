Dr. Jason Emer Expands Practice To New York City, Welcoming New Talent And Introducing Advanced Aesthetic Procedures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Jason Emer in New York Office

- Dr. Jason EmerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jason Emer, a leader in cosmetic and dermatological innovation, announces the expansion of his practice to New York City. The new location represents a key milestone in his efforts to provide advanced aesthetic, plastic surgery, and wellness treatments.To support this expansion, Dr. Emer has welcomed two experienced professionals to the New York team: Ashley Schubart and Brittany Blancato. Additionally, Rosa Sandoval, a longstanding team member in Los Angeles, has been promoted to Aesthetic Nurse. These team members reflect the practice's ongoing commitment to delivering personalized care and innovative solutions.New York Team AdditionsAshley Schubart: With a background in aesthetic nursing and emergency medicine, Ashley leads the New York aftercare, wellness, and healing facility. Her expertise includes non-invasive treatments such as dermal fillers, RF skin tightening, laser resurfacing, and post-surgical therapies.Brittany Blancato: A seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in advanced skincare, Brittany specializes in energy-based treatments like RF microneedling and Sofwave. Her expertise in addressing acne, pigmentation, and scarring further enhances the practice's comprehensive skincare offerings.Los Angeles PromotionRosa Sandoval: Rosa, a dedicated team member for five years, has advanced to Aesthetic Nurse. Her expertise includes facial contouring with fillers, Botox, and non-surgical body sculpting. Rosa's promotion highlights her dedication and clinical precision.Innovative Treatments Now Available in New YorkThe New York City location will offer a range of advanced treatments, including:Facial Sculpting: Using advanced techniques, treatments focus on enhancing features such as jawlines, cheekbones, and facial contours.Acne Scarring Therapy: Comprehensive protocols combine multiple techniques to address scars and improve skin texture.Body Sculpting: Procedures are designed to target areas of stubborn fat and enhance natural body contours.Advanced Skin Rejuvenation: Treatments include Sofwave skin tightening, laser resurfacing, and chemical peels to promote a youthful appearance.Men's Health Treatments: Innovative therapies to address male specific concerns, offering customized solutions for overall wellness and a better sex life, as well as genital size and erectile dysfunction.Emer UniversityDr. Emer's practice also offers training programs for providers through Emer University. These programs include clinical, business, and marketing education to support professional development in the aesthetics field.About Dr. Jason EmerDr. Jason Emer is recognized for his contributions to cosmetic and dermatological innovation. His practice is known for offering advanced procedures and high-quality skincare products.For more information, please visit:

