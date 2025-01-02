Several Arab nations denounce deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans

(MENAFN) Several Arab nations expressed strong condemnation on Wednesday regarding the deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans, which claimed the lives of at least 15 people and more than 30 others. The incident occurred early in the morning around 3:15 a.m. local time, when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed through the French Quarter, a popular area in the city.



The attacker, identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. from Texas and a former veteran, was responsible for the tragic event. Following the attack, several Arab countries voiced their support for the United States and condemned the violent act.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims' families and reaffirmed Egypt's stance against any form of violence that jeopardizes civilian safety and security. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, reiterating the kingdom's unwavering rejection of all violence.



Qatar's Foreign Ministry also condemned the incident, emphasizing its firm stance against terrorism, violence, and criminal actions, irrespective of their motivations. Iraq and Bahrain joined the international condemnation, with Iraq offering solidarity to the American people, and Bahrain expressing heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and reiterating its strong opposition to all forms of terrorism and violence.

MENAFN02012025000045015839ID1109049036