'Vidaamuyarchi' Release Date: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Starrer Action Thriller Postponed Makers Say THIS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer much-awaited Tamil movie 'Vidaamuyarchi' – supposed to be released as planned for Pongal 2025 – has been delayed and the new dates are about to be announced soon.

Even though the definitive release date wasn't given , Lyca Productions – the film's producers – requested the fans to stay tuned for further updates. Vidaamuyarchi was due for a grand release on 10 January 2025.

Announcing about the latest update, Lyra took to x and wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy, joyous New Year! Due to unavoidable circumstances, our Vidaamuyarchi will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead."

It added, "Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it!”

According to details, 10 January was an ideal release date for any big-budget film, with festivals like Pongal and Sankranti around the corner.

Meanwhile, an India Today report mentioned some settlement issues that may have pushed the makers to postpone the release date of the much-awaited Tamil movie.

About Vidaamuyarchi:

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and Arjun Sarja in lead roles. Arav, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Subramanian, and Nikhil Nair are part of the supporting cast.

Anirudh Ravichander provided the music, Om Prakash did the cinematography, and NB Srikanth handled the editing.

Vidaamuyarchi plot:

Vidaamuyarchi is rumoured to be based on the 1997 Jonathan Mostow-directorial Breakdown.

Here's how netizens react:

One wrote, "Ruined good bad ugly and VM by theirself worst plan."

Another commented, "Another day, another heartbreaking news for #AK fans!"

A third said, "Once a postpone kumaru is always a postpone kumaru."

A fourth commented, "Poor planning from Lyca."

A fifth commented, "At least you should have told this after a few days; you just spoiled AK fan's New Year celebration mood..Anyway, the movie will be a blockbuster whenever it releases."



