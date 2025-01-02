Under PM Modi's Guidance, Para-Sports Is Getting Much-Needed Recognition: Para-Athlete Praveen Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who won the medal in the men's high jump T64 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, expressed his delight on being honoured with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and said under Prime Narendra Modi's guidance, para-sports is getting much-needed recognition.

The 21-year-old Indian para-athlete cleared 2.08m, an Asian record, in the final for his second Paralympic medal. He won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020 with a clearance of 2.07m, which was also an Asian record three years ago.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, para-sports is getting much-needed recognition. I am feeling honoured to be named Khel Ratna. I will continue to give my best in the major tournaments so that I can bring more laurels to the nation", Praveen told IANS.

Besides Praveen, World Chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju and Paris Olympics medallists - Manu Bhaker (shooting), and Harmanpreet Singh (hockey) -- are to be conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024 by President of India Droupadi Murmu at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17.

Born in Govindgarh (Noida), Uttar Pradesh, Praveen achieved remarkable success on the international stage, notably becoming the youngest para-athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. His journey to become a para-athlete was fraught with challenges. Born with a short leg, he initially struggled with feelings of inferiority compared to his peers. To combat his insecurity, he engaged in sports with friends and discovered a passion for volleyball.

However, his life took a pivotal turn when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, which exposed him to the possibilities available for athletes with disabilities.

Under the guidance of Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognised Praveen's potential, he shifted his focus to the high jump. This decision proved fruitful, as he went on to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2022, breaking the Asian record with a jump of 2.05 metres. In 2023, he won a bronze at the World Para Athletics Championship.

Praveen's previous accolades include a silver medal from the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 held in Nottwil, Switzerland, and a gold medal with an Asian Record at the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix 2021 in Dubai.