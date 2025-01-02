Namrata Shirodkar's 2024 Travel Diaries Will Channel Your Inner Wanderlust

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) It seems like 2024 was all about for former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar. Giving the netizens an insight into her travel diaries she posted a string of pictures on Instagram of the various places she had been to in the year gone by. The list included London, Jaipur, Maldives, New York City, Dubai, Bangkok, Geneva, ST. Moritz, Baden-Baden, Mumbai, and Monaw.

Namrata further penned the caption, "Around the world in 365 days-memories made, lessons learned and leaving 2024 behind! Here's to more adventures in #2025!" For those who do not know, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar is presently in the 'Bigg Boss 18' house and Namrata and her husband, Mahesh Babu had a very special message for Shilpa. Shilpa's daughter Anoushka recently entered the BB house and shared the message that Namrata and Mahesh Babu had sent for her mother.

She revealed, "My aunt and uncle (Mahesh Babu) both are very proud of her. They are sending her lots of love. All of them have said to convey to mom how proud they are of her and how she has conducted herself. It's incredible she has made it so far in the show. We love her and we can't wait to see her come home with the trophy".

Shifting our focus on Mahesh Babu, the Telugu heartthrob has joined forces with 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli for his next. Tentatively titled SSMB 29, the film recently went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu is currently working towards a massive physical transformation for his untitled action adventure. However, any further details regarding his character are not available at the moment. The project has also garnered a lot of attention as it is believed that Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is in talks to play the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu.