'Shirt Ka Button Khula Rakhoge Toh GST': Man Pranks People With 'Weird Rules' Amid Continued Row Over Popcorn Tax
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An ingredient-based tax system for popcorn was announced in India last month and sparked outrage and a barrage of memes across social media platforms. Posts about the 'popcorn tax' have continued to gain momentum in recent weeks - with a creator recently making up a series of 'weird rules' while interacting with strangers in public.
The now-viral clip features influencer Aryan Kataria approaching people with increasingly ridiculous assertions about the many things that could incur GST. This included holding a cellphone with the right hand and keeping shirts unbuttoned.
MENAFN02012025007365015876ID1109049256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.