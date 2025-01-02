Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Support All Efforts To Stabilize Syria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received a report from Foreign Andrii Sybiha and Minister Vitalii Koval on their discussions in Damascus.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I received a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine regarding their visit to Syria. The outcomes of the Damascus talks, along with security and economic prospects. Ukraine will support all efforts to stabilize Syria. We will set up the 'Grain from Ukraine' program to cooperate with the Syrian administration and all interested partners. We will engage with the Europeans and America to ensure maximum support," Zelensky said.

He also added: "More stability in the Middle East means more peace and trade for all partners."

Ukraine, Syria discuss trade, logistics for product supply

On December 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus where he met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the de facto leader of Syria, and the newly appointed foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani.

Earlier, on December 27, Zelensky announced the shipment of 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour to Syria as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian initiative, in partnership with the UN World Food Program.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine