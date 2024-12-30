Army Officer Attacked By Mob Over Food Poisoning Rumours At Kerala NCC Camp, Two Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An officer was attacked by an angry mob last week after a bout of suspected food poisoning in Kerala. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions at an NCC camp after more than 60 cadets took ill on the night of December 23. Two people were arrested in connection with the attack on Monday.

According to reports, the mob had disrupted regular camp operations after coming to know about the possible food poisoning. The attack took place while the officer was serving as Camp Commandant of the Combined Annual Training Camp at at KMM College.

More than 60 cadets were hospitalised last week following a suspected case of food poisoning at the camp. Officials said the incident had created an anxious situation and the police later registered a case against 10 outsiders who created a ruckus within the camp after news of the incident spread. The NCC has also ordered a departmental-level inquiry into the incident - collecting food and water samples for various tests.



| Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane calls Kerala 'mini-Pakistan', faces backlash

An FIR filed by the Thrikkakara police said 'two identifiable persons' had trespassed onto college grounds before threatening and attacking Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh around 11:30 pm.

The FIR also noted that one of the accused had stabbed the officer with a sharpened object on his cheek, neck, and back - obstructing him in the discharge of official responsibilities.

Visuals shared online showed the duo arguing with the officer before they shoved him into a wall and even held his neck in a chokehold. Netizens however lavished praise on the Lieutenant Colonel for his handling of the situation - nothing that he had maintained composure and did not retaliate.

The accused were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 329(3) (criminal trespass), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt).

Other charges include 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means), 121(1) (dissuading a public servant from duty by causing hurt), and 3(5) (criminal acts committed with common intention).

| J&K snowstorm strands tourists, Army heroically rescues 68 in Gulmarg

(With inputs from agencies)