Pune New Year Party Row: Pub Sends Condoms With Party Invite, Congress Says It Is 'Against Traditions', Files Complaint

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year's Eve is around the corner and a bizarre incident is reported from Maharashtra's Pune, just a day before the celebrations to mark the day. A pub in Pune got embroiled in controversy after sending condoms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to invitees for the New Year's Eve bash.

After a complaint was raised over the unconventional move, recorded statements of invitees. Demanding strict action against the pub's management, the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The Congress raised objections after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS.

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member Akshay Jain on Monday said,“We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict action by police against the pub management,” PTI reported.

Confirming the registration of the complaint on Sunday, A senior police officer said,“We have recorded statements of several invitees attending the event.”

Meanwhile, the Pune Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding road closures and diversions on New Year's Eve. These traffic restrictions will be effective from 5:00 pm on December 31 until the end of New Year celebrations . The city police will also set up checkpoints to nab and fine people driving under the influence of alcohol.

The traffic restrictions will be as follows:



There will be a 'No Vehicle Zone' from Good Luck Chowk to Fergusson College Main Gate on Fergusson College road. There will be a 'No Vehicle Zone ' from 15 August Chowk to Aurora Towers on the Mahatma Gandhi Road.



Traffic heading to MG Road from Y Junction will be diverted at 15 August Chowk through Qureshi Masjid and Sujata Mastani Chowk.

Traffic moving towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue and Aurora Towers from Iskcon Temple will be stopped. Traffic from Sarbatwala Chowk to Mahaveer Chowk will be restricted and will be diverted through Taboot Street Chowk.

