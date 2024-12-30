Hovair Systems Launches Revolutionary Hovair Super Kits For Enhanced Heavy Load Handling Efficiency

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Washington, US, 30th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Hovair Systems, a global leader in innovative material handling solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest breakthrough product: the Hovair Super Kits. Designed to revolutionize heavy load transportation, the Super Kits combine Hovair's renowned air caster with the powerful MatJack air lifting bag, providing industries with an unmatched solution for handling heavy loads safely and efficiently.

Hovair Systems has long been recognized for its pioneering air-bearing technology, enabling businesses worldwide to move heavy machinery and equipment with ease. The newly introduced Hovair Super Kits take this innovation to the next level by addressing a common industry challenge-managing loads with minimal ground clearance.

“Many of our customers have faced difficulties positioning air caster modules under heavy loads due to insufficient ground clearance,” said a spokesperson at Hovair Systems.“The Hovair Super Kit, equipped with the revolutionary MatJack air lifting bag, eliminates this obstacle, making the process more efficient and accessible than ever before.”

The MatJack air lifting bag included in the Super Kits can raise loads of up to 50 tons with only 1 inch of ground clearance required. Once the load is elevated, users can effortlessly slide the air caster modules into place, ensuring a seamless operation from start to finish.

Each Hovair Super Kit is thoughtfully designed to offer everything needed for immediate and effective use. Key components include:



MatJack Air Lifting Bag : Capable of lifting up to 50 tons with minimal ground clearance.

SAK-22 Air Caster Bearing Kit : Supports a weight capacity of 16,000 pounds (7,272 kgs) with four air inlet ports for even load distribution.

RCK43 Remote Control Unit : Simplifies operation for enhanced precision and safety.

Hose Line Assemblies : Includes two 25-foot and two 15-foot hoses with quick-disconnect fittings for flexibility.

Comprehensive Hardware : All fittings and components are included for an out-of-the-box experience. Operator Manual and Safety Advisories : Provides users with clear instructions and guidelines for safe usage.

The Hovair Super Kit also comes with Hovair Systems' unparalleled after-sales support, ensuring customers receive expert assistance whenever needed.

The launch of the Hovair Super Kits is set to benefit industries ranging from manufacturing and warehousing to aerospace and energy. By streamlining the handling of heavy equipment and machinery, businesses can reduce downtime, improve worker safety, and enhance overall productivity.

“Our goal has always been to empower industries with solutions that simplify complex challenges,” the spokesperson added.“The Hovair Super Kits not only deliver on that promise but also set a new standard for heavy load handling efficiency.”

Hovair Systems' commitment to innovation and customer-centric design is evident in every aspect of the Super Kit. This comprehensive solution is tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern operations, helping businesses achieve their goals with confidence and ease.

The Hovair Super Kits are now available for purchase through Hovair Systems' official website and authorized distributors. Customers can take advantage of a special offer, saving $750 compared to standard kits.

About Hovair Systems

Hovair Systems is a global leader in innovative material handling solutions. With over six decades of experience, the company specializes in air-bearing technology to provide efficient, safe, and cost-effective tools for transporting heavy loads. Serving industries worldwide, Hovair Systems continues to deliver cutting-edge products designed to meet the demands of modern operations.