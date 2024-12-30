'Axing 1000 Trees & Diversion Of Stream': NGT Issues Notice To J & K Govt
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to government of Jammu & Kashmir through Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla , Block Development Officer Lalpora Tangmarg and other officers for allegedly axing more than 1000 trees in village Sonium Lalpora and allowing diversion of a local stream for paving a way for setting up of a playground in the village.
The Block Development Officer, Lalpora and the then Sarpanch of village Sonium had axed 1000 trees and started diversion of Badyari stream for setting up a playground. The land was levelled and stream diverted partly in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969 & National Water Policy 2012.
Out of 1000 trees felled in the village included 600 willow trees, 300 poplar trees,
100 acacia & rubina trees plus 10 walnut trees.
It is important to mention that the BDO Lalpora Baramulla had applied for No Objection Certificate (NOC) which was declined by the Assistant Executive Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control Department vide letter dated 23.02.2024. The Assistant Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department directed the BDO Lalpora to immediately stop all unauthorized activities and restore the stream to its original position but the same was
ignored. The matter was finally taken up before the National Green Tribunal -NGT by noted RTI & Climate Activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat.
The matter was listed before the NGT's two member bench of Justice A K Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Dr Senthil Veil (Expert Member) on December 6th
The petitioner in the case
Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat told NGT through his counsel Advocate Rahul Chowdhury and Advocate Shreepuna Dasgupta that he had submitted a representation dated 14.10.2024 to the concerned authorities but no action had been taken on the same. He provided proof of the delivery of emails to the respondents Chief Secretary, Chief Engineer IFC Kashmir , DC Baramulla, Member Secretary JKPCC , BDO Lalpora.
“ The averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. Notices along with copies of the application and documents attached therewith be issued to the respondents requiring them to file their responses/ replies to the allegations made in the application at least one week before the next date of hearing. The applicant is directed to serve notices on the respondents by email as well as registered/speed post and to file an affidavit of service within 15 days and also file tracking reports regarding notices sent by registered/speed post at least one week before the next date of hearing. List on 01.04.2025“ reads the order.
