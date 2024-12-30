Azerbaijan Discovers Mass Graves, Continues Efforts To Identify Missing Individuals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Garabagh conflict inflicted immense agony and trauma on
Azerbaijanis, leaving deep wounds that will take a long time to
heal. The conflict, marked by war crimes such as ethnic cleansing,
torture, rape, and mass killings, stands as a dark chapter in the
region's history. The atrocities committed by Armenians, who
stained their hands with the blood of innocent people, will not be
forgotten by history, which will eventually hold them accountable.
The Armenian state, for its part, will also bear the judgment of
history for supporting and shielding these criminals and covering
up their crimes.
Despite the end of the conflict, Armenia continues to uphold and
protect these criminals. Even today, Armenia refuses to provide
Azerbaijan with landmine maps, which hinders demining efforts and
delays the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their
hometowns. Furthermore, Armenia is reluctant to cooperate with
Azerbaijan to clarify the fate of those who went missing during the
First Garabagh War (1988-1994).
It is important to emphasize that over 15,000 people died in the
First Garabagh War, and 4,210 went missing. The State Commission of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and
Missing Persons has been actively working to uncover information
about these missing individuals. According to their investigations,
841 were civilians of which 47 were children, including 16 underage
girls, 268 were women, and 371 were elderly people.
Some of these individuals were prisoners of war (POWs) and
corresponded with their families through the International Red
Cross and Red Crescent (IRCRC). However, many of these individuals,
who used to send letters to their families from Armenian prisons,
suddenly disappeared, and the Armenian state has never answered the
questions or clarified their fate.
After the 44-day War in 2020, Azerbaijan discovered several mass
graves in different parts of the liberated territories. On December
20, 2024, during a seminar in Baku dedicated to the 75th
anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, Kamil Zeynalov, an
investigator from the Prosecutor General's Office, announced that
the remains of 602 individuals had been discovered in the liberated
territories. He emphasized that the identities of 120 individuals
had been established.
This means the fate of many other missing individuals remains
unclear. The families of the missing continue to face prolonged
uncertainty and pain, yearning for closure. Unfortunately,
Azerbaijan is forced to operate alone in this regard. As previously
mentioned, Armenia deliberately does not assist, and prominent
international organizations have turned a blind eye and deaf ear to
the situation.
Despite these obstacles, Azerbaijan continues its extensive
efforts, including searches, forensic examinations, and appeals to
international organizations. The ongoing search and identification
efforts aim to bring closure to these families and ensure that the
history of these events is accurately recorded. The discovery of
the remains is a vital step toward resolving these long-standing
issues, but much work remains.
The humanitarian and legal efforts to uncover the fate of the
missing individuals highlight the dedication and resilience of
Azerbaijan in seeking justice and healing. It is crucial for the
international community to support these efforts, as the resolution
of such human rights issues is fundamental to achieving lasting
peace and reconciliation in the region. Only through collective
action and a commitment to justice can the wounds of the past be
fully addressed, allowing for a future of peace and
cooperation.
