(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of the Russian Federation is suffering record losses, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on Syrskyi's page.

The Commander-in-Chief said that he had worked in units and subdivisions conducting a defensive operation in the Donetsk region. According to him, these areas remain the hottest.

'The enemy continues to carry out continuous meaty assaults, suffering record losses. Thus, over the past week, the invaders have been losing about 1,700 people killed and wounded every day, bringing the total number of casualties to 427,000 this year. The lion's share of these losses is the result of the heroic actions of our soldiers in Donetsk region,' emphasised Syrskyi .

He worked with the commanders on measures to increase the effectiveness of fire damage to the enemy, securely hold the borders and positions, ensure an uninterrupted supply of ammunition and drones, and strengthen the units engaged in defence on the front line.

According to Syrskyi, special attention was paid to providing medical units with everything they need and organising the effective evacuation of wounded soldiers.

2024 review, AFU priorities for 2025: CinCholds meeting

'Our goal in this area is the maximum destruction of the enemy and its reserves,' emphasised Syrskyi.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Syrskyi held a meeting on the results of the Armed Forces' activities in 2024 and set priorities for the next year.

Photo: Syrskyi/Facebook