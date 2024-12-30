The Water Investing Story Gets Bigger With Solutions To PFAS And More...

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering water and issues a new edition of the Investorideas Cleantech Podcast.

Host Dawn Van Zant talks to Bill Brennan , currently Chairman of Verano Water Group Bill has a long history as expert in the water including fund manager , asset manager and a long relationship with Waterkeeper Alliance where he built a valued friendship with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Bill talks about his past with water and what he sees for the future of the sector with innovation and new leadership creating a new era.

About Bill Brennan

Senior advisor to boards and executives around issues of building trust and integrity while driving a successful strategy. Well-rounded and results-oriented management/financial professional with 35 years of complementary experience including executive management, portfolio management, project finance, venture capital, general business consulting, and day-to-day financial and operational responsibilities with an emphasis on Water, Waste, Infrastructure, & Security. USAF Veteran. Captain-PSC Engineering South Carolina State Guard

Host Dawn Van Zant is a female pioneer in the financial markets sitting in every seat as a trader, a broker, IR and PR before finally starting my own site. Van Zant has been featured in interviews in Business Week, CNN Financial TV, CBS Market watch radio and other financial publications online, radio and print, talking about renewable energy, water and homeland defense stocks.

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

