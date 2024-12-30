Critical Role Of Vibration Mitigation In Safety And Comfort Of Helicopter Operations - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – December 30, 2024 – Helicopters play a critical role in modern transportation, from urban air mobility to emergency medical services and defense missions. However, one of the greatest challenges in rotorcraft design and operation is managing vibrations caused by the powerful mechanics of rotary systems. Mitigating the vibration matters because Helicopters face inherent vibration issues due to the dynamic interaction of rotors, engines, and airframes. Left unchecked, vibrations can lead to: Structural Fatigue and Maintenance Costs: Excessive vibrations accelerate wear and tear on critical components, increasing maintenance needs and reducing operational uptime; Reduced Passenger Comfort: Vibrations compromise the quality of the flight experience, particularly in urban air mobility where passenger satisfaction is critical; Operational Inefficiencies: Vibrations affect avionics performance and fuel efficiency, directly impacting mission success; and Effective vibration mitigation technologies ensure smoother, safer, and more efficient helicopter operations while extending the service life of rotorcraft systems. According to a report from Nova1Advisor said:“The U.S. vibration control system market size is projected to hit around $1.62 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. Vibration control systems (VCS) effectively detect and analyze vibrations by utilizing advanced algorithms and precision sensors, providing real-time feedback and control mechanisms to reduce vibration intensity to safe and manageable levels, which if not controlled or managed, can lead to equipment damage, safety hazards, and decreased productivity.” Active companies in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE), Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ), Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY).





Nova1Advisor continued:“The growth of the U.S. vibration control systems market is propelled by recent advancements such as the development of affordable and dependable sensors, user-friendly data analytics software that is powerful, and cloud-based solutions that facilitate the collection and analysis of data from various locations. Manufacturing companies worldwide are increasingly adopting wireless monitoring technology for improved safety, decision-making support, intuitive operation, cost of implementation, and return on investment. VCS were initially designed for use in automotive and electrical equipment. These systems are now used in aerospace & defense. In recent years, the aerospace & defense industry has been using anti-vibration control systems to maintain the reliability of various components, such as sensors, actuators, and controllers that require upgrade/improvement.”





KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Announces Active Collaboration with U.S. Army to Evaluate Vibration Reduction on AH-64E and UH-60 Helicopter Platforms – KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the“Company” or“KULR”) ($KULR ) a leader in advanced thermal management and vibration reduction solutions, is pleased to announce its active collaboration with the U.S. Army to plan an in-depth evaluation of the KULR VIBE system for vibration reduction and optimal balance on AH-64E Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The evaluation is slated to begin in 2025 and will explore the potential of KULR VIBE to enhance operational efficiency and safety across these critical platforms.





The planned 12-month study will be conducted in partnership with the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base. It aims to assess how KULR VIBE can contribute to lowering vibration standards, streamlining track and balance operations, reducing long-term maintenance costs, and improving aircraft longevity and reliability. Ultimately, the study seeks to bolster Army Aviation's operational availability while reducing overall expenditures.





“KULR is proud to collaborate with the U.S. Army on this forward-thinking initiative,” said Ted Krupp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KULR Technology.“It is an honor to be entrusted to explore innovative ways to improve operational availability and cost-efficiency. We are excited by the potential of KULR VIBE to be a force multiplier for military aviation, enhancing both reliability and safety while reducing maintenance overhead.”





This collaboration underscores the Army's ongoing commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to optimize performance and safety across its aviation fleet. Upon completion of the study, findings will be published for review, potentially paving the way for widespread adoption of KULR VIBE across Army Aviation platforms.





Commitment to Supporting Our Armed Forces – KULR Technology has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that directly support the operational readiness of military assets. For example, the company's work with the U.S. Marine Corps on the AH-1Z Viper helped avoid the premature retirement of a $39 million asset and reduced over 2,000 hours of troubleshooting time, directly saving the Department of Defense millions of dollars. This partnership with the Army continues KULR's dedication to enhancing the reliability, safety, and operational efficiency of critical equipment, ultimately contributing to mission success across the armed services. CONTINUED... Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at:





In other developments in the markets of note:





Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE), recently announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. “We reached an important milestone this quarter in our Passenger Business, achieving positive Segment Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis, more than a year ahead of our investor guidance to turn profitable by the end of 2025,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade's Chief Executive Officer.“Beyond the strength in underlying customer demand, several factors contributed to the faster path to profitability including actions we've taken to exit unprofitable business lines rapidly, early benefits from the recent restructuring of our European operations and implementation of segment-wide cost savings.”





Wiesenthal added,“Blade's vertical transportation platform is now stronger than ever and we believe we are better positioned for the transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or“eVTOL”) than any other Urban Air Mobility company. Given the FAA's recent release of the necessary guidelines for future operations as well as the incoming administration's stated agenda of achieving adoption ahead of other countries, we believe the timeline for this transition has greater clarity.”





Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) recently announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2025. Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company's outlook. The call will be available via webcast at or by direct dial at (800) 343-1703 in the U.S. or (785) 424-1226 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 84015.





In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 by dialing (800) 839-5125; Access Code: 26683.





Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) and Viasat Inc. (VSAT) recently announced their collaboration to enable advanced hybrid satellite communications capabilities on the Embraer C-390 Millennium military aircraft. Viasat will deliver its Hybrid SATCOM Approach (HSA), based on the dual-band, global aero terminal, GAT-5530 (known as KuKarray) , for integration on the new C-390 multi-mission aircraft. The application of advanced hybrid SATCOM capabilities across the common fleets will provide increased operational awareness and enhance interoperability, data rate throughput, and resilient connectivity with Automated Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (APACE) communication plans across multiple domains.





Viasat will work with Embraer to deliver its flexible HSA solution and support terminal integration on the C-390 aircraft. The integration of Viasat's hybrid capability addresses the requirement for differentiated and resilient SATCOM solutions to support the rapidly evolving missions of current and future global defense customers.





Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, recently announced it has entered the final phase of certification for its electric air taxi, having conducted its first FAA testing under Type Inspection Authorization (“TIA”). The testing involved pilots from the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) evaluating human factors elements of flight safety using an FAA-conforming flight deck in a Joby simulator.





TIA testing is considered the final phase of the type certification process, which paves the way for an aircraft to begin commercial passenger operations. This phase involves FAA test pilots conducting testing to validate an aircraft's performance and safety in accordance with previously-approved certification test plans.





