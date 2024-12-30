Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures Contract Renewals And Upgrades With 5Th Generation Security Robots

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leader in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, announced contract renewals with seven clients and the deployment of its fifth-generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“K5v5”) to five additional sites. Renewals include commercial firms in California and Oregon, a casino in Iowa, and a Texas hospital now in its seventh year of service, collectively accounting for six deployed security robots. Additionally, a Texas school and two California municipalities renewed agreements for emergency communication devices. The upgraded K5v5 robots, introduced at two casinos, a twin-tower office complex, and a storage facility, enhance safety with advanced AI capabilities and improved operational performance, aligning with Knightscope's mission to make the U.S. the safest country in the world.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN