Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures Contract Renewals And Upgrades With 5Th Generation Security Robots

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leader in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, announced contract renewals with seven clients and the deployment of its fifth-generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“K5v5”) to five additional sites. Renewals include commercial Real estate firms in California and Oregon, a casino in Iowa, and a Texas hospital now in its seventh year of service, collectively accounting for six deployed security robots. Additionally, a Texas school and two California municipalities renewed agreements for emergency communication devices. The upgraded K5v5 robots, introduced at two casinos, a twin-tower office complex, and a storage facility, enhance safety with advanced AI capabilities and improved operational performance, aligning with Knightscope's mission to make the U.S. the safest country in the world.
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.
