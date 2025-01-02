3 Cheap Stocks: Nike, Teva, And Novo Nordisk

(MENAFN- Baystreet) From a historical perspective, Nike (NKE) is a cheap stock to consider. The retailer, best known for its athletic shoes, lost nearly 30% in 2024. Sales fell by nearly 10%. When investors consider the nearly 3% inflation rate, this is considered poor performance.

Investors may bet on Nike CEO Elliott Hill and CFO Matthew Friend to achieve a turnaround plan. As Nike sells its goods at a discount to clear the excess inventory, the firm may refresh its products.

Investors may also consider Foot Locker (FL), another cheap retail stock.

Although Teva (TEVA) started the year at around $10.00 and doubled in price, the company continues to turn itself around. In early December, Teva announced it would sell Teva-Takeda. This is a business venture in Japan. It will sell the unit to JKI Co.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) sank after posting disappointing clinical data for its clinical obesity drug on Dec. 20, 2024. The drug company is a cheap stock. On Dec. 23, the FDA approved Novo's Victoza, a generic version of its GLP-1 for type 2 diabetes.

Novo has a rich drug pipeline that the stock market does not appreciate. With its strong record of delivering new products to the market, NVO stock has strong growth and profitability potential. This would suggest that investors should add this stock.

