1.7Mln Parcels Delivered To Jordan In 2023 In E-Commerce Boost-TRC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) said is witnessing "remarkable" growth locally and globally, as it has become one of the main drivers of economic growth.In the TRC's report: "Indicators of Parcels and Services Related to the Postal Sector (Delivery Services)" for the year 2023, published on its website Thursday, e-commerce contributes "significantly" to the creation of start-up companies and implementation of "pioneering" projects, which provide "flexible" job opportunities.The number of e-commerce parcels in 2023 constituted about 95% of the total global postal consignments, the report showed."Remote" shopping contributed to enhancing business activity in sectors that support e-trading, mainly logistics, transport industries and the digital payment business.The report revealed a "positive" pattern in the increase in the number of e-commerce parcels in various forms, with a "noticeable" increase in express trade.According to the report, e-commerce parcels arriving in the Kingdom for the year 2023, increased to 1.7 million packages, compared to 2022, increasing by 70%.The most frequent incoming international e-commerce parcels were mainly clothing items, followed by accessories, then electronics products, and finally nutritional supplements.Meanwhile, the number of e-commerce parcels delivered from the Kingdom for the year 2023 amounted to approximately 100,000 packages, as demand increased for local products, especially garment items.