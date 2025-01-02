1.7Mln Parcels Delivered To Jordan In 2023 In E-Commerce Boost-TRC
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) said e-commerce
is witnessing "remarkable" growth locally and globally, as it has become one of the main drivers of economic growth.
In the TRC's report: "Indicators of e-commerce
Parcels and Services Related to the Postal Sector (Delivery Services)" for the year 2023, published on its website Thursday, e-commerce contributes "significantly" to the creation of start-up companies and implementation of "pioneering" projects, which provide "flexible" job opportunities.
The number of e-commerce parcels in 2023 constituted about 95% of the total global postal consignments, the report showed.
"Remote" shopping contributed to enhancing business activity in sectors that support e-trading, mainly logistics, transport industries and the digital payment business.
The report revealed a "positive" pattern in the increase in the number of e-commerce parcels in various forms, with a "noticeable" increase in express trade.
According to the report, e-commerce parcels arriving in the Kingdom for the year 2023, increased to 1.7 million packages, compared to 2022, increasing by 70%.
The most frequent incoming international e-commerce parcels were mainly clothing items, followed by accessories, then electronics products, and finally nutritional supplements.
Meanwhile, the number of e-commerce parcels delivered from the Kingdom for the year 2023 amounted to approximately 100,000 packages, as demand increased for local products, especially garment items.
MENAFN02012025000117011021ID1109049972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.