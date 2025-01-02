Assam CM Holds Meeting With NDA Mps, Mlas And Ministers

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the BJP and its allies in the state regarding the development of the state.

The BJP has two allies -- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UUPL) in Assam. The ministers, MLAs and MPs of these two parties were present at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by BJP ministers in the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said,“Today in Lok Sewa Bhawan, I had a detailed discussion with NDA MPs, MLAs and Chief Executives of all autonomous councils to ensure that our welfare schemes reach the last mile.”

The Chief Minister recently credited the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and state for the development of Assam.

Sarma said: "The Double Engine Govt in Delhi and Dispur is committed to ensuring the growth and development of the people of Assam. With Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's intervention and Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji's proactive approach, over 9 lakh people in Assam got their #Aadhaar biometric unlocked in 2024 allowing them to access all Govt services and facilities in a hassle-free manner."

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister said: "There were more than 9 lakh people in Assam who were not getting Aadhaar cards due to locking in their biometrics when the NRC updating procedure was going through in the state. Those citizens were facing issues in getting scholarships and other government benefits. We formed a cabinet sub-committee to study the matter."

According to the Chief Minister, the cabinet sub-committee observed that since there was no relation between Aadhaar card and NRC, the 9-lakh people in the state should get their Aadhaar cards.

“As the people were facing difficulties, we have taken this issue with the central government and after continuous discussion of two years, the centre has decided to provide them Aadhaar cards. The UIDAI authority was also notified accordingly,” he had said, adding that 9,35,642 people would get their Aadhaar cards.