India Aims To Double Organic Exports To $1 Billion By FY 2025-26

New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) India has set an ambitious target to double its organic product exports to over USD 1 billion by FY 2025-26, up from the current USD 0.5 billion, according to sources.

Addressing concerns over quality issues in exported edible products, officials emphasised the need for Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) to tackle rejections and enhance trade efficiency.

Existing MRAs with the European Union, China, and Bhutan have facilitated smoother trade, while ongoing discussions with Qatar aim to expand the reach of Indian organic exports.

MRAs streamline the approval processes in consuming nations, aligning them with India's quality standards, thereby minimizing delays and boosting mutual trust.

To bolster the export of edible products, India is developing advanced digital portals focused on market access, traceability, and regulatory oversight under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to unveil revised NPOP regulations on January 9, marking a significant overhaul after a decade.

The upgraded module incorporates IoT-based sampling techniques to enhance inspection, testing, and certification processes, ensuring adherence to global quality standards.

The Export Inspection Council of India (EIC) has significantly expanded its testing and certification infrastructure to support exporters in meeting international quality benchmarks. Accredited labs have surged from 21 in FY 2013-14 to 78 by FY 2024-25.

Over the past decade, the number of EIC-approved export establishments has nearly doubled, reaching 1,446, while export certificates accepted by importing countries have grown from 61,000 to over 120,000.

By prioritizing quality improvements and regulatory harmonisation, India seeks to strengthen its position in the global organic market.

Enhanced testing facilities, streamlined certifications, and robust international agreements are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this ambitious export target.

With these measures, India is poised to reinforce its reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality organic products to the world.

(KNN Bureau)