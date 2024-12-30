Jordan Has Successfully Consolidated Its Regional Political Standing, Says Government Communication Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 30 (Petra) -- of Communication Mohammad Momani stated on Monday that Jordan has successfully consolidated its regional standing amid regional challenges.Momani said, The Hashemite leadership's ability to make sound, fair and wise decisions during difficult times has been pivotal in guiding the country in the right direction and overcoming political obstacles."He lauded the professionalism of Jordan's military and security forces in maintaining stability and managing crises and the awareness and resilience of Jordanians, as "key factors that have reinforced the strength of Jordan's position."In a symposium at the University of Jordan on the role of media in addressing local and global challenges, Momani praised the country's media institutions for their ability to strike a balance between rapid response to events, clarifying facts and ensuring objectivity and professionalism."These efforts have been crucial in raising public awareness about threats facing Jordan and protecting citizens from falling victim to misinformation," he added.Momani noted that Jordanian media outlets have distinguished themselves with professionalism, enabling them to confront malicious campaigns targeting Jordan's security and stability.He praised official and unofficial media institutions for their "credibility and objectivity."He credited the media's credibility to a robust legal framework that ensures freedom of opinion and expression while adhering to legal guidelines.Momani highlighted Jordan's recent prominence in media and information literacy efforts, focusing on media awareness, verifying credibility and combating rumours and misinformation.Momani encouraged students to obtain information directly from its original sources and challenge false narratives.He urged university students to master a language other than Arabic to stay informed about global developments and communicate Jordan's voice and position to the world.