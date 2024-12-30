Focus On Development, Implementation Of Budgetary Announcements: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the critical role of MLAs in achieving the vision of a "Developed India, Developed Rajasthan" during a meeting with MLAs from Ajmer and Bikaner divisions.

He highlighted the government's commitment to implementing budgetary announcements on the ground to ensure public welfare and development.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state's dedication to achieving the goal of a developed Rajasthan by 2047 through timely and effective execution of these announcements.

Addressing the MLAs at his residence on Monday, CM Sharma urged them to conduct regular meetings with district administrations to monitor the progress of budgetary projects.

He assured them of adequate resources and stressed the importance of aligning development initiatives with the aspirations of the people.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's focus on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's principle of Antyodaya, ensuring the upliftment of society's most disadvantaged.

He called on MLAs to connect with their constituencies and ensure that youth, women, farmers, and workers benefit from welfare schemes.

Highlighting the achievements of the past year, CM Sharma cited key initiatives such as the revised PKC-ERCP, the Yamuna Water Agreement, government job creation for youth, and the successful Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative changes in the country since 2014 and urged MLAs to prioritise essential needs like electricity and water in their constituencies.

The Chief Minister announced the establishment of Atal Gyan Kendras in every Gram Panchayat to mark the birth centenary of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

These centres will house libraries and e-libraries and offer public services through Atal Preraks.

Additionally, the Panch Gaurav programme will promote district-specific specialties, including crops, products, tourist destinations, and sports.

CM Sharma emphasised the government's target to make Rajasthan self-reliant in the energy sector by 2027, with significant MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

He encouraged MLAs to collaborate with district collectors to attract investments and support the implementation of new policies aimed at economic growth.

The Chief Minister called for early preparations for the Khelo India event, which Rajasthan will host in 2026. He highlighted the importance of promoting the state's capabilities in sports and tourism.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on budgetary approvals, land allocation, and ongoing projects in Ajmer and Bikaner divisions. MLAs expressed appreciation for the government's developmental initiatives and congratulated the Chief Minister on the district reorganisation decision.