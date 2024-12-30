Innova Research Is Publishing A New Report Illustrating The Latest Chinese CCUS Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innova Research , a renowned leader in research and scouting services, is publishing a new report named“CCUS Innovations in China 2025.” The company initially explored this area in its 2019 report,“CO2 Management and Utilization in China,” and expanded its analysis with the 2021 release of“Chinese CO2 Management and Utilization Technology Landscape.”

The new report presents the latest Chinese innovations in Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology fields, including but not limited to carbon dioxide upgrading to fine chemicals, fuels, bio-products, building materials and other value-added products, chemicals and other innovations to facilitate carbon capture from ambient and flue gas, plasma and other technologies to decompose CO2, and CO2 energy storage (CES) technologies, among others.

Based on these, the report will summarize the technology development trends in CCUS technology fields in China. Moreover, a comparison of the latest Chinese technologies to their global counterparts, as well as profiles of the leading CCUS technology developers, including key information such as their core technologies, technology partnerships, IP positions, and business models are also provided in the report.

Dr. Nancy Wu, research director at Innova Research, commented, " CCUS is a core technology focus for Innova Research. As a market research and technology scouting partner for corporate strategy, corporate R&Ds, corporate VCs, and related clients at multinational companies, Innova Research has conducted extensive interviews with numerous technology startups, leading academics, and other innovators in the CCUS field both in China and abroad over the past few years. This depth of engagement positions Innova Research to offer a comprehensive summary of China's CCUS advancements and present emerging development trends in the coming report,“CCUS Innovations in China 2025.”

About Innova Research:

Innova Research is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in emerging technologies. With a keen focus on advanced materials, renewable energy and environmental technologies, advanced electronics, industry internet and robotics, energy storage, and more, Innova Research provides valuable market intelligence reports, technology scouting, and consulting services. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge insights, Innova Research empowers marketing & strategy, corporate VC, corporate R&D, and other clients to make informed decisions and thrive in the rapidly changing technology landscape, by leveraging primary research and in-depth analysis. Visit for more information.

Nancy Wu

Innova Research

+1 604-243-9688

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.