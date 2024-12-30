University Of Louisville Medical School AED Study Reveals 1 In 5 Aeds May Not Work When Needed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fire Extinguishers vs. AEDs: A Call for Federal Action to Save LivesEvery year, fire extinguishers in commercial buildings across the United States are required by federal law to undergo annual inspections by certified professionals. This mandate has contributed to a remarkably low annual workplace fatality rate. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that there are over 100,000 non-residential fires reported each year. In 2022 there were 140 deaths in nonresidential fires in the United States.Yet, despite the staggering number of over 365,000 lives lost each year to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), there are no comparable federal regulations governing the maintenance and management of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).The disparity is alarming, given the lifesaving potential of AEDs. A recent study by the University of Louisville School of Medicine, which evaluated A total of 322 AEDs at 190 unique sites revealed that approximately 1 in 5 devices failed during the inspection due to improper maintenance. Doug Comstock, spokesperson for AED SERVICE AMERICA, warns that the real situation may be even more dire.“Based on our evaluation of thousands of AEDs under management over the past five years, we've determined that failure rates because of improper maintenance are closer to 40%,” Comstock states.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a passive stance on AED management, offering recommendations to follow manufacturer guidelines rather than enforcing stringent requirements. Unfortunately, most AED owners are unaware of these guidelines. Many fail to read their device's manual or understand the critical importance of replacing pads and batteries at regular intervals. Additionally, AEDs need to be inspected frequently to ensure their status indicators confirm they are ready for use.Comstock emphasizes that this gap in oversight places countless lives at risk.“The FDA's current position amounts to a suggestion, not a safeguard,” he says.“We need clear, enforceable regulations to ensure AEDs are always response-ready.”AED SERVICE AMERICA: Leading the Charge in AED MaintenanceAED SERVICE AMERICA stands alone as the only company in North America solely dedicated to delivering on-site, compliant AED maintenance and management for all major AED brands across all 50 states.The company's comprehensive approach includes:.Regular inspections to confirm devices are operational..Replacement of pads and batteries according to manufacturer guidelines..A rapid response time, averaging just four hours, when notified of an out-of-service AED.This proactive model has positioned AED SERVICE AMERICA as the gold standard in AED management, dramatically reducing failure rates and ensuring AEDs are ready to save lives when seconds count.The Case for Federal and State Leadership:Comstock and AED SERVICE AMERICA are calling for decisive action at both federal and state levels.“The data speaks for itself. Sudden cardiac arrest kills more people annually than strokes, motor vehicle accidents, and breast cancer combined. Yet we have no federal mandate to ensure AEDs are maintained properly. This needs to change,” Comstock asserts.He is hopeful that the FDA will take an active leadership role by establishing mandatory professional AED management requirements. If the FDA does not act, he urges state governments to fill the void by enacting legislation that compels AED owners to utilize third-party management services.Closing the Life-Saving Gap:The federal mandate for fire extinguisher inspections has proven effective in minimizing workplace fatalities from fire-related incidents. It's time for a similar approach to be applied to AEDs, devices that can mean the difference between life and death during sudden cardiac arrest. By enforcing professional AED maintenance and management, lives can be saved, and the current 40% failure rate can be drastically reduced.As Comstock aptly states,“AEDs are our best chance at survival in cases of sudden cardiac arrest. Ensuring their functionality is not optional-it's a matter of life and death.”For more information about AED SERVICE AMERICA and their life-saving services, visit or contact Doug Comstock directly at ....Media Contact: Doug ComstockDirector of Business DevelopmentAED SERVICE AMERICA860-970-3250...

