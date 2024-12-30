Modern Heart And Vascular Now Provides Advanced Wound Care Services In Humble, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular , one of Houston's leading providers of cardiovascular care, is now providing advanced wound care treatments at their Humble location, located at 18980 W. Memorial Dr., Suite 100, Humble, TX 77338.With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the wound care services at Modern Heart and Vascular utilize state-of-the-art techniques and therapies to promote healing and improve patient outcomes. These treatments include:●Negative pressure wound therapy, which employs vacuum dressings to enhance blood flow and remove excess fluid.●Topical therapies, such as creams, ointments, and dressings, to encourage healing and prevent infections.●Compression therapies to address swelling and improve circulation.●Sharps and topical debridements to remove damaged tissue and stimulate healing.In the Humble facility, Monica M. Jones, RN, Certified Wound Specialist, brings over two decades of nursing experience to the wound care team. With a background in emergency medicine, women's health, and public health, Monica has been a registered nurse in Texas since 2003.She has maintained a WSOC certification since 2013 and is skilled in a variety of wound care therapies, including enzymatic and topical treatments, negative pressure wound therapy, compression treatment applications, and the use of bioengineered tissues and growth factor therapies. Additionally, Monica specializes in both new and established ostomy care.Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , of Modern Heart and Vascular commented on the expanded services:"We are excited to offer advanced wound care services to the Humble community. Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of care for patients, not only for cardiovascular conditions but also for wound healing and prevention. This is another way we're working to improve the health and well-being of those in our community."For more information or to schedule an appointment for wound care services at the Humble location, please visit or call 832-644-8930.Modern Heart and Vascular remains committed to delivering innovative cardiovascular care that addresses the diverse health needs of their patients. By providing wound care alongside their existing cardiovascular services, they continue to offer integrated and holistic care to the community.

