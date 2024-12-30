Pradeep Etikani, Walmart's Staff Software Engineer, Explores The Future Of AI-Driven Retail And Cloud Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pradeep Etikani interview with AI Time Journal

Pradeep Etikani discusses leveraging AI and cloud technologies to revolutionize retail efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent interview with AI Time Journal, Pradeep Etikani, a Staff Software Engineer at Walmart Global Tech, shared insights on the transformative power of AI and cloud computing in reshaping industries. He discussed innovations such as predictive analytics for chains, scalable generative AI, and the future of AI-driven retail.

Etikani highlighted real-time predictive analytics powered by cloud-hosted AI models, which optimize supply chains and enable dynamic decision-making. He also described scalable generative AI systems on cloud platforms that deliver personalized customer experiences and streamline operations.

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW

Etikani explored how AI-driven retail technologies like virtual stylists and try-ons could revolutionize consumer experiences through hyper-personalization and sustainability. He emphasized addressing challenges like data privacy and ethical AI practices to ensure the successful integration of advanced technologies.

As a mentor, Etikani focuses on hands-on learning, real-world projects, and fostering a growth mindset. He inspires engineers to leverage AI and cloud computing responsibly.

Etikani's book“AI and Cloud Computing Integration” bridges theory and practice, empowering industries with sustainable AI-driven solutions. His vision for the future includes AI and cloud technologies driving real-time decision-making, hyper-personalized experiences, and sustainable innovations.

LEARN MORE ABOUT PRADEEP ETIKANI

About AI Time Journal

AI Time Journal empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the era of Artificial Intelligence and exponential technologies. We help our audience advance their careers, grow businesses, and enhance education by delivering actionable insights and highlighting real-world applications across diverse industries. Featuring thought leadership from industry pioneers, we guide professionals in navigating the transformative impact of AI and emerging innovations.

VISIT THE AI TIME JOURNAL WEBSITE

Flor Laorga

AI Time Journal

+44 20 8144 9908

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.