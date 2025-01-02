Viral Video: Drunk Woman Tussles With Security On New Year's Eve, Netizens Flag Lack Of 'Consent' As Dozens Film

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru woman went viral this week after wrestling with security personnel while intoxicated on New Year's eve. Videos of the altercation have also sparked a heated discussion about consent - as many surrounded the woman to her erratic behaviour.

“Great work recording a drunk woman and posting it to get likes. Get a life seriously,” fumed one user.

“How are people being so insensitive? You shouldn't upload this without consent from her. People make resolutions for the new year...but firstly, make resolutions to be kinder, responsible, and better human beings,” criticised another.

“It's absolutely disgusting seeing this getting filmed with all the phones out. She's lost control over herself, I agree. But look at all the jobless people recording her,” agreed a third user.

Others lashed out at the woman for her attire and behaviour - with some insisting that she should be 'thrown in jail'.

The now-viral clip posted on Instagram shows the woman - seemingly inebriated - wrestling with two women security officials before she falls to the ground. The unidentified woman continues to spar with the duo and can be seen lying on the curb and kicking the air.

The video also showed a large group gathered around her and watching without interference - with many raising their smartphones to film the scene. There are a few security officials in neon jackets surround the woman along with a policeman but no one approaches her. The police eventually try to help her stand - but to no avail as she continues to kick. As the crowd grows, many people can be seen pushing forward in order to capture a better angle on their cameras.